Caring Connections is celebrating its 30th year of operation, primarily delivering across Merseyside. The charity specialises in the provision of social care services to vulnerable adults, bereavement counselling, community wellbeing projects and suicide prevention training. Working in collaboration with Blackpool local charities, it will specifically target vulnerable adults across the Blackpool area, providing high quality care services and supporting hospital discharges.

Paul Growney CEO of Caring Connections said: “We are really excited to open up this new branch in Blackpool and look forward to supporting the Blackpool community. Over the next year we will be developing a range of new community projects all focused on improving the wellbeing of some of Blackpool’s most vulnerable residents. If you would like to know more please visit email [email protected]