The Boltonia Hotel in Blackpool has had its alcohol licence reviewed by the council following police concerns
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lancashire Police had called for a review of the licence at the Boltonia Hotel on Albert Road after hearing it had been taken over by Constantine Talbot and David Talbot who had previously been refused a licence for the property.
According to documents published by Blackpool Council, the current premises licence holders were Karl Smith and Rachel Jarvis but they were no longer operating the Boltonia Hotel.
Lee Petrak, Blackpool Council Licensing and Trading Standards manager, told a town hall hearing the police had tried to contact Mr Smith and Ms Jarvis on numerous occasions but had failed to do so.
Minutes of the licensing panel said concerns had been raised relating to David Talbot's "unsuitability to hold any responsibility for the running of a licensed premises".
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The minutes added this related to issues of a "serious nature" in relation to the time when David Talbot was working as designated premises supervisor at the Charlton Hotel.
After considering the representations made at the review, it was concluded "due to the seriousness of their concerns and the current situation at the Boltonia Hotel the panel decided that in order to uphold the licensing objectives that their only option was to revoke the premises licence in respect of the Boltonia Hotel".
The licence had allowed alcohol to be served on the premises only to guests or private friends bona fide entertained by the licence holder at their ownexpense.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.