The stage is set for Blackpool Grand Theatre to celebrate its 130th anniversary in style with exclusive on-stage dinner events with a host of extra special celebrity guest hosts.

Looking to mark their 130th birthday in unforgettable fashion, Blackpool Grand Theatre is offering people the chance to enjoy an exclusive dinner date with a number of stars, with their trio of Gala Dinners on the famous Grand stage to be hosted by top theatrical superstars Jodie Prenger, Steve Royal, and Basil Newby MBE. All proceeds will support The Grand’s vital work with children, young people, and families.

Running from Thursday September 12 to Saturday September 14, the dinners will commemorate the theatre’s latest birthday, allowing diners to indulge in an extraordinary evening surrounded by the opulent beauty of Frank Matcham’s masterpiece. Each evening will be hosted by a special celebrity guest who will share personal anecdotes, fascinating behind-the-scenes showbiz stories, and reveal their deep connection to the theatre.

Steve Royle will be attending the Grand Theatre Anniversary Dinner on September 13. | Grand Theatre Blackpool

On Thursday September 12, Grand Theatre favourite Steve Royle, a sensational stand-up star and Britain’s Got Talent finalist, will share hilarious and heartwarming tales from over 20 years of performing in the theatre’s fun-packed Pantomime. The following night, LGBT+ legend and Funny Girls founder Basil Newby MBE will discuss his commitment to the theatre as a long-serving ambassador, fundraiser, and friend.

Finally, bringing the celebrations to a close on Saturday 14 will be the scintillating star of stage and screen Jodie Prenger, who will tell thrilling tales from her illustrious West End career, her time on the famous Coronation Street cobbles, and memorable performances at the Grand, including the iconic Abigail’s Party and smash-hit solo show Shirley Valentine.

Basil Newby at Funny Girls | National World

Following a 6pm arrival, guests will be treated to a glamorous prosecco reception in the beautiful Dress Circle Bar before being escorted on stage for a sumptuous three-course dinner, crafted by the esteemed Ribble Catering Company using the finest locally sourced produce.

There will also be exclusive Theatre Heritage Tours and Afternoon Tea on The Grand Stage on Wednesday 11, Thursday 12 and Friday 13 September as part of the 130-year celebrations.

For more information on how to book and make dinner selections, head to www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/dinner-on-the-stage