Beatles Complete – Tribute to the Fab Four are performing at Fleetwood's Marine Hall | Third party

More than 60 years after The Beatles were booed off stage at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall, their legacy as ‘ the world’s greatest band’ brings their music back to the venue.

The Art Deco seafront hall will play host to Beatles Complete – Tribute to the Fab Four next month.

Ticket sales for the concert, on Saturday, June 28 at 7.30 PM, are already going well. Doors will open at 7pm.

People today will never get the chance to see the real band, of course, so performances of their classic sogs by top tribute acts continue to draw in audiences, some 55 years after the Fab Four themselves split up.

But it was very different when the real band turned up at the Marine Hall, before they were famous.

John Lennon was no stranger to Fleetwood, as his cousin Stanley Parkes lived there and the singer regularly visited him when he was young.

The Beatles were already a huge act when they appeared at Blackpool | National Worldl

It was August 25 1962 and little did the Fleetwood crowd know that they were about to see a rock and roll band on stage that would become the greatest in the world.

The Beatles rocked up at the Marine Hall coolly clad in jeans, boots and leather, polar opposite to Fleetwood band The Trespassers, who were playing on the same bill.

They conformed more to The Shadows or Cricket’s style, immaculately dressed in their crisp blazers and bow ties.

Confounded by the unconventional style of the Liverpool upstats, the audience booed them and their gig was far from a success.

The concert promoter allegedly told the visitors to “get off the stage and never come back to Fleetwood again”.

It is ironic that more than half a century later, the same band are revered and their music is back, as history had other plans for The Beatles!

Beatles Complete – Tribute to the Fab Four celebrates the timeless music of The Beatles, faithfully recreating the sound, energy, and spirit of the Fab Four. From the early days at The Cavern Club to the heights of Sgt. Pepper and Abbey Road, Beatles Complete delivers a note-perfect journey through the greatest hits of John, Paul, George, and Ringo.

Audiences can expect to hear classics like Hey Jude, Let It Be, Come Together, Twist and Shout, and many more, performed with stunning authenticity and infectious enthusiasm.

The Marine Hall is owned by Wyre Council, which is looking at ways to bring still more people to the venue.

In the meantime, acts like Beatles Complete are guaranteed to pull in the punters.

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Leisure, Health, and Community Engagement Portfolio Holder said: “Whether you're a lifelong Beatles fan or discovering their music for the first time, this is a night not to be missed. Come together and relive the magic of the band that changed music forever!”

For tickets and more information, visit www.marinehall.co.uk

Call Marine Hall Box Office: 01253 887693 – Tuesday – Friday 10am – 4pm. Email: [email protected]