A new report ranks local authorities in Lancashire based on their average price to rent so far in 2024.

With constant inflation rises, the opportunity for first time buyers to get a mortgage offer that is affordable and reasonable is very difficult.

This is leaving people turning to the rent market for property.

Due to this, BLG Development Finance and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Rent Report, which helped rank areas in Lancashire based on their average rent price so far this year which determines the best and worst areas to rent.

So here are the average prices to rent in each Lancashire borough in 2024 - ranked from cheapest to most expensive:

4 . Blackburn with Darwen Rent price average for 2024 (Jan- Jun) - £597 | The Teenage Market Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool Rent price average for 2024 (Jan- Jun) - £601 | National World Photo Sales

6 . Wyre Rent price average for 2024 (Jan- Jun) - £639 | Visit Fleetwood Photo Sales