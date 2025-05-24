Bispham’s best new tradition starts with breakfast at The Albion

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 24th May 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 12:22 BST

The Albion in Bispham is now hosting a monthly breakfast for veterans and supporters with discounted meals and free brews

The popular local pub has partnered with the Blackpool armed forces to host a regular community breakfast and it’s quickly becoming a must-attend event for veterans, serving personnel, and supporters alike.

Running from 9am to 11am the breakfast offers a classic morning meal for just £5.49, with added perks for those who’ve served.

Holders of Veterans or Blue Light cards can enjoy additional discounts and tea or coffee is on the house.

A local resident said: “I have been in discussions with The Albion in Bispham village regarding the Blackpool armed forces breakfast and they have agreed to host us on the 1st Saturday of every month.

“There will be a designated area for us and a free raffle ticket on arrival. This applies to all armed serving members, veterans and families.”

A cooked breakfast at The Albion in BisphamA cooked breakfast at The Albion in Bispham
A cooked breakfast at The Albion in Bispham | Google

It’s a thoughtful gesture that recognises the service and sacrifice of our armed forces, emergency services and frontline workers.

The idea is is to bring people together, to share stories and make connections - to help to support those who’ve supported us.

Whether you’re ex-military, currently serving, or simply want to show appreciation you’ll be welcomed with open arms.

The Albion itself is the perfect venue for this kind of gathering. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and hearty food it sits in the heart of Bispham Village and has long been a favourite among locals.

By committing to host the Blackpool armed forces breakfast on a monthly basis it’s reinforcing its role as not just a pub, but an important focal point for bringing together different communities.

Organisers hope the event grows each month by building new friendships and encouraging wider support for local veterans’ causes.

The Albion in Bispham village hosting the Blackpool Armed Forces breakfastThe Albion in Bispham village hosting the Blackpool Armed Forces breakfast
The Albion in Bispham village hosting the Blackpool Armed Forces breakfast | Google

It’s a small way to give back, but one that could have a big impact - especially for those who may feel isolated or forgotten.

The next armed forces Breakfast at The Albion takes place on the first Saturday of the month.

