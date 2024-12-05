Every year, the Harden's guide is published, the only one based on feedback from normal diners rather than a group of professional inspectors. A total of 30,000 reports are submitted from a survey of 2,500 diners. Restaurants at all price levels are included: from street food vendors to the country’s most ambitious dining rooms, with 2,800 restaurants listed in total.
The list is dominated by London venues, but outside of the capital, the North West shines, with Cumbria having the most entries of any region.
In Manchester, Mana jumped from 97 last year to 29, whilst Lancashire’s has three entriesd once again.
See the pages below for details on where the restaurants ranked and what people said.
The 34th edition of the Harden's guide is published this week, priced at £20 and also available as apps for Apple or Android.
1. The White Swan, Fence
Position 16.
“How lucky are the good folk of Fence and thereabouts to have such a wonderful restaurant on their doorstep – a go-to when in this neck of the woods”. Fans say chef Tom Parker offers “possibly the best-value Michelin Star food in the country”, served in a proper pub from a nine-course menu (in the evenings) for £85 per person. | Google
2. Mana, Manchester
Position 29.
This restaurant from former Noma chef Simon Martin is described as an 'informal dining experience serving a menu of ten to fifteen plates in quick succession'. The small (just 26-covers) evening-only venture opens in Manchester Life’s Sawmill Court this summer and is one of the city’s most hotly anticipated new openings. | google
3. Northcote, Langho
Position 33.
“Just awesome every time we go. The team… the food… the place. It’s been brilliant for 30 years” – constant expansion, innovation and reinvention has characterised the steady growth in profile and physical size of this Ribble Valley operation, just off the A59: nowadays one of the more recognised foodie destinations in the UK, certainly amongst those ‘up north’. Lisa Goodwin-Allen runs the kitchens with “stunning presentation and incredible light and purposeful cuisine, with her personality coursing through the menu”. MD Craig Bancroft leads “a front of house team with a real sense of character”. “Wine pairing at Northcote is almost as much part of the experience as is the food and head sommelier Magdalena Sleziak is a real asset, presiding over a tremendous wine list (offering both value and extravagance), well thought through with choices from all over the wine globe”. All the above are on display each year during the annual Obsession festival early each year, which the property has turned into a part of the annual social calendar for very many well-heeled diners throughout the North West. | Northcote
4. The Old Stamp House Restaurant - the best UK restaurant for fine dining according to Tripadvisor’s 2022 awards.
Position 37.
“The Lake District is not short of good places to eat at, but this stands out in an area of brilliant restaurants!” – so say fans of Ryan (chef) and Craig (manager) Blackburn’s well-established destination located in the former office of poet William Wordsworth from the days when he was the local stamp distributor. The main event in the evening is the ‘Journey around Cumbria’ tasting menu with eight courses for £95 per person: “superb food that thoroughly deserves its Michelin star” all delivered by “knowledgeable and warm” service. Top Tip – “priced at £55, it’s very good value for lunch: rabbit cannelloni is good, the steamed halibut superb, the hogget full of flavour and the rhubarb dessert delicious”. | Tripadvisor
5. Lake Road Kitchen, Ambleside
Position 54.
James Cross is celebrating his tenth year at the stoves of this well-established Lakeland foodie mecca, where he has won acclaim for his “unique” cuisine: “incredible dishes with different inspirations, but with a nod to both Nordic and Asian influences” (the result of past stints at Noma, Per Se et al). The stripped-down interior is of a piece with the cuisine and staff are “very welcoming and friendly” too. Top Menu Tip – “The freshly baked bread is out of this world (we were given the rest to take home); The A5 Wagyu was incredible and they made us feel so special as it was our tenth anniversary”; “exceptional vanilla ice cream to finish”. | google
6. Henrock - inside the Linthwaite Hotel
Position 56.
"With sweeping views across Lake Windermere, Henrock by Simon Rogan showcases natural, perfectly seasonal ingredients in a relaxed, informal setting. The name derives from a rocky outcrop on the lake, known as Hen Rock, which is often visible from the terrace of Linthwaite House."
| google