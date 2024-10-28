The 35 very best and most desirable places to live in Lancashire, according to you

From stunning natural countryside in the form of breathtaking beaches and rugged countryside fells, to bustling cities, world-class universities, and top-notch restaurants, Lancashire really does have it all - and we’re celebrating it as part of our #LoveYour campaign in tribute to all things Lancashire.

From Lancaster to Leyland, Ormskirk to Oswaldtwistle, Blackpool to Burnley, there is far from a shortage of unique and wonderful places to call home, meaning that Lancashire has something for everyone.

If you’re after hip neighbourhoods full of trendy bars and restaurants, then Lancashire has something for you. Likewise, if it’s quaint villages surrounded by countryside that tickles your fancy, then there is no shortage of desirable places across the county fitting that description as well.

If you're looking to move to the area it can be a daunting decision when you're picking the right place to settle down, so we asked our readers where the best places to live in the county are. Take a look through our photo gallery to find out what they told us...

1 . Thornton Judith Stansfield said: "Thornton. I want to move back." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Hambleton - Hambleton recently ranked third as England’s most relaxed area in a recent study by fitness equipment supplier Mirafit. Everard and Cole Photo Sales

4 . Poulton-le-Fylde Gladys Coulter said: "Poulton is a lovely place to live." | Google Photo Sales

5 . Leyland Sue Parkes said: "We are very happy where we are with fabulous people who are the salt of the earth around us in Leyland! Great local amenities!" | Google Photo Sales