The 28 businesses in Blackpool with a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency

Following countless days of cooking and parties, January is a time when people take a rest from the kitchen and make use of their local takeaways.

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jan 2024, 14:03 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 14:07 GMT

And so, given that we all like to know that our food is being prepared under the cleanest and most hygienic conditions possible, here is a list of the 28 Blackpool-based businesses which received either a 0 or a 1 star rating in their latest inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

1. 79-81 Caunce Street Blackpool FY1 3NE Last inspection: 22 October 2023

2. 56B Albert Road Blackpool FY1 4PR Last inspection: 20 September 2021

3. 30-36 Topping Street Blackpool FY1 3AQ Last inspection: 9 September 2019

4. Colwyn Hotel 569 New South Promenade Blackpool FY4 1NG Last inspection: 8 June 2023

5. 82 Lytham Road Blackpool FY1 6DZ Last inspection: 20 April 2023

6. Hotel 224-232 Promenade Blackpool FY1 1RZ Last inspection: 31 August 2023

