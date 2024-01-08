News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

The 25 pubs and takeaways in Blackpool and Wyre visited by food standards inspectors including Domino's

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to Blackpool and Wyre's pubs and takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Claire Lark
Published 8th Jan 2024, 16:36 GMT

And given that we all like to know that our food and drink is being prepared under the cleanest and most hygienic conditions possible, here is a list of the 25 Blackpool and Wyre businesses which received new ratings from in their latest inspection by the Food Standards Agency. In the scale a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”, while five stars means “hygiene standards are very good".

Read more: The 19 restaurants in Wyre visited by food standards inspectors including Hickory's Smokehouse and McDonalds

Food Hygiene Ratings - establishments have received new hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Authority

1. Food Hygiene Ratings

Food Hygiene Ratings - establishments have received new hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Authority

Photo Sales
Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 76 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, rated on December 14

2. Domino's Thornton

Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 76 Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, rated on December 14

Photo Sales
Rated 5: Fleetwood Workingmen's Club at 6 - 8 Kemp Street, Fleetwood, Lrated on December 15

3. Fleetwood Workingmen's Club

Rated 5: Fleetwood Workingmen's Club at 6 - 8 Kemp Street, Fleetwood, Lrated on December 15

Photo Sales
Rated 1: Great Year Ex China Lodge at 69 Rossendale Avenue North, Thornton; rated on October 24

4. Great Year, Thornton

Rated 1: Great Year Ex China Lodge at 69 Rossendale Avenue North, Thornton; rated on October 24

Photo Sales
Rated 5: I Love Food - Unit 1 at Unit 1 Coral Island 1-23 Promenade, Blackpool; rated on January 1

5. I Love Food, Blackpool

Rated 5: I Love Food - Unit 1 at Unit 1 Coral Island 1-23 Promenade, Blackpool; rated on January 1

Photo Sales
Rated 5: Kings Arms Hotel at 105 Lord Street, Fleetwood; rated on November 17

6. King's Arms Fleetwood

Rated 5: Kings Arms Hotel at 105 Lord Street, Fleetwood; rated on November 17

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PubsBlackpoolFoodFood Standards AgencyRestaurantsMcDonaldsDomino's Pizza