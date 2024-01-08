The 25 pubs and takeaways in Blackpool and Wyre visited by food standards inspectors including Domino's
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to Blackpool and Wyre's pubs and takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
And given that we all like to know that our food and drink is being prepared under the cleanest and most hygienic conditions possible, here is a list of the 25 Blackpool and Wyre businesses which received new ratings from in their latest inspection by the Food Standards Agency. In the scale a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”, while five stars means “hygiene standards are very good".
Read more: The 19 restaurants in Wyre visited by food standards inspectors including Hickory's Smokehouse and McDonalds