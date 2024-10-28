The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 13:22 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 13:47 BST

Famous for its striking sights, there are nevertheless some less than salubrious areas of the Fylde Coast...

As is the case with every city, town, and even a few villages, there are undoubtedly some parts of the otherwise lovely Fylde Coast which are in need of a little TLC and some rejuvenation.

Set against a backdrop of otherwise lovely locations, from the Promenade in Blackpool to the beach in Lytham, these places will jump out and catch your eye because of how out-of-place they can seem.

The build-up of litter is a growing problem in many areas of the county and the Fylde Coast is no stranger to grotty areas, with many residents in these Fylde Coast towns having become frustrated with the piles of rubbish on streets.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to submit what parts of their area they felt needed cleaning up and the response was overwhelming... these are the standout places in need of a spruce-up nominated by you...

Central Drive, Blackpool

1. Chapel Street, pictured from Central Drive.

Central Drive, Blackpool | National World

Northfleet Avenue, Fleetwood

2. Northfleet Avenue

Northfleet Avenue, Fleetwood | Google

Ribble Road, Blackpool

3. Ribble Road

Ribble Road, Blackpool | NW

Bond Street, Blackpool

4. Bond Street

Bond Street, Blackpool | NW

Dickson Road, Blackpool

5. North Promenade, just north of Talbot Square.

Dickson Road, Blackpool | Wikimedia Commons

Lytham Road, Blackpool

6. Lytham Road

Lytham Road, Blackpool | Google

