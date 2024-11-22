The 21 top rated hotels in Blackpool, Lytham, and Cleveleys based on TripAdvisor reviews

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 16:31 GMT

We all love a stay in a hotel.

People enjoy hotel stays for a variety of reasons, often related to the sense of comfort, convenience, and relaxation they offer. Hotels provide an escape from daily routines, allowing guests to unwind in a different environment.

The luxury of a comfortable bed, room service, and modern amenities creates a feeling of indulgence and pampering. Many people appreciate the ease of having everything they need within reach, such as restaurants, gyms, and spas, which enhance the overall experience.

Hotels also offer a sense of security and privacy, giving guests the freedom to relax without the responsibilities of home. For travelers, hotels provide the convenience of being centrally located, making it easier to explore new cities or destinations.

Whether for business or leisure, the ability to leave everyday worries behind and experience a new setting with top-notch service makes hotel stays highly enjoyable. Here are 21 of the top-rated establishment on the Fylde Coast.

1. The Grand Hotel

South Promenade, Lytham St Annes, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1NB | 4.5 out of 5 (655 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel | Google

2. The Queens Hotel

Central Beach, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LB | 4.5 out of 5 (1766 Google reviews) | 3 star hotel | Google

3. The Regal Hotel

Victoria Rd W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1AG | 4.0 out of 5 (471 Google reviews) | Google

4. The Shard Riverside Inn

Old Bridge Ln, Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 9BT | 4.4 out of 5 (1073 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel | Google

5. Village Hotel Blackpool

E Park Dr, Blackpool FY3 8LL | 4.0 out of 5 (2691 Google reviews) | 4 star hotel | Google

6. Blackpool Football Club Hotel

Seasiders Way, Bloomfield Rd, Blackpool FY1 6JJ | 4.3 out of 5 (914 Google reviews) | Google

