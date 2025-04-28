The 18 best Blackpool greasy spoon cafes that do the most banging breakfasts - see the full list

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025

There’s nothing like a full English breakfast to kickstart your day, and Blackpool is home to some of the best greasy spoon cafes for just that.

From sizzling sausages to perfectly fried eggs, these spots deliver hearty breakfasts that will set you up for a great day ahead.

Here are 18 must-try breakfast cafes in Blackpool for 2025:

Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8ES | 4.9 out of 5 (142 Google reviews) | "Best breakfast in Blackpool."

1. Hash Browns

Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8ES | 4.9 out of 5 (142 Google reviews) | "Best breakfast in Blackpool." | Google

Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AD | 4.9 out of 5 (204 Google reviews) | "Absolutely phenomenal breakfast, amazing service."

2. South Shore Pitstop Café

Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AD | 4.9 out of 5 (204 Google reviews) | "Absolutely phenomenal breakfast, amazing service." | Google

Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4PB | 4.6 out of 5 (317 Google reviews) | "Brilliant breakfast, exactly what we needed."

3. Lowery Café

Coronation Street, Blackpool, FY1 4PB | 4.6 out of 5 (317 Google reviews) | "Brilliant breakfast, exactly what we needed." | Google

Abingdon, Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DG | 4.8 out of 5 (147 Google reviews) | "Wonderful place centrally located offering a good breakfast menu."

4. Cafe 25

Abingdon, Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DG | 4.8 out of 5 (147 Google reviews) | "Wonderful place centrally located offering a good breakfast menu." | Contributed

Trafalgar Road, Blackpool, FY1 6AW | 4.8 out of 5 (93 Google reviews) | "Bangin’ breakfast."

5. Jimmy's Cafe

Trafalgar Road, Blackpool, FY1 6AW | 4.8 out of 5 (93 Google reviews) | "Bangin’ breakfast." | Google

Dale Street, Blackpool, FY1 5BY | 4.5 out of 5 (799 Google reviews) | "Good find for a proper breakfast during our stay."

6. Lindale Cafe

Dale Street, Blackpool, FY1 5BY | 4.5 out of 5 (799 Google reviews) | "Good find for a proper breakfast during our stay." | Google

