But what about stations at which no passengers ever turn up?
Based on data published by the Office of Rail and Road, the list below details the 17 least-used railway stations across the North, providing the total number of passenger entries and exits in 2023/24 for each station as well as the total number of entries and exits the previous year in 2022/23 in brackets.
Here are the least-used railway stations across the North...
1. Denton, Greater Manchester: 54 (2022/23: 34)
2. Ince & Elton, Cheshire: 86 (130)
3. Reddish South, Greater Manchester: 128 (100)
4. Clifton, Greater Manchester: 202 (208)
5. Kirton Lindsey, Lincolnshire: 294 (94)
6. Thorpe Culvert, Lincolnshire: 364 (396)
