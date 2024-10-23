The 17 best bars and pubs for a fun-filled night out in Poulton-le-Fylde ranked by Google reviews

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 11:32 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 11:32 BST

We all love a night out on the town every now and again!

Giving us the chance to not only meet up with friends to celebrate a special occasion or just to see loved ones after a bit of time apart, but to indulge a bit and enjoy some of the finest things in life, the good old fashioned night out is truly unmatched.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Sure, you might have a few favourite spots that you and your pals are known to frequent, but most of us are more than willing to try new places, give new spots a go, and see what newly-opened venues are like.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

BE SURE NOT TO MISS: All of Lancashire's 37 McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst according to your reviews

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Off the back of that, we all have a rough idea of where the very best places to go on a night out are - that sports bar where you can always get a seat, that cocktail place that does a banging mango mojito, and that classic old school pubs which serves your favourite beer on draught.

Follow the latest from Blackpool FC with the Gazette’s free football emails

With that in mind, we decided to put together a list of all the bars and pubs in Poulton-le-Fylde ranked by the Google reviews, which are first-hand reports of each place from real people looking for a cracking night out, just like us.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

And so, without further ado, here are Poulton’s 17 pubs and bars ranked by their Google reviews...

1. Cavo PLF | 18 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA | 4.9 stars (28 reviews)

Google

Photo Sales

2. The Alley | 2-4, Breck Mews, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA | 4.7 stars (105 reviews)

Google

Photo Sales

3. Boca Bar | 6 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA | 4.6 stars (59 reviews)

Google

Photo Sales

4. The River Wyre | Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7JZ | 4.5 stars (2,507 reviews)

Google

Photo Sales

5. Thatched House | Ball St, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7BG | 4.5 stars (748 reviews)

Google

Photo Sales

6. Brew and Bones | 7 Market Pl, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AS | 4.5 stars (39 reviews)

Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ReviewsPubsBarsPoultonGoogleSports BarLancashireThe GazetteRestaurantsMindPeopleMcDonald'sSportCultureSeatBeer
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice