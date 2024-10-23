Giving us the chance to not only meet up with friends to celebrate a special occasion or just to see loved ones after a bit of time apart, but to indulge a bit and enjoy some of the finest things in life, the good old fashioned night out is truly unmatched.

Sure, you might have a few favourite spots that you and your pals are known to frequent, but most of us are more than willing to try new places, give new spots a go, and see what newly-opened venues are like.

Off the back of that, we all have a rough idea of where the very best places to go on a night out are - that sports bar where you can always get a seat, that cocktail place that does a banging mango mojito, and that classic old school pubs which serves your favourite beer on draught.

With that in mind, we decided to put together a list of all the bars and pubs in Poulton-le-Fylde ranked by the Google reviews, which are first-hand reports of each place from real people looking for a cracking night out, just like us.

And so, without further ado, here are Poulton’s 17 pubs and bars ranked by their Google reviews...

1 . Cavo PLF | 18 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA | 4.9 stars (28 reviews) Google Photo Sales

3 . Boca Bar | 6 Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7AA | 4.6 stars (59 reviews) Google Photo Sales

4 . The River Wyre | Breck Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7JZ | 4.5 stars (2,507 reviews) Google Photo Sales