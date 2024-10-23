Giving us the chance to not only meet up with friends to celebrate a special occasion or just to see loved ones after a bit of time apart, but to indulge a bit and enjoy some of the finest things in life, the good old fashioned night out is truly unmatched.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Sure, you might have a few favourite spots that you and your pals are known to frequent, but most of us are more than willing to try new places, give new spots a go, and see what newly-opened venues are like.
BE SURE NOT TO MISS: All of Lancashire's 37 McDonald's restaurants ranked from best to worst according to your reviews
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Off the back of that, we all have a rough idea of where the very best places to go on a night out are - that sports bar where you can always get a seat, that cocktail place that does a banging mango mojito, and that classic old school pubs which serves your favourite beer on draught.
With that in mind, we decided to put together a list of all the bars and pubs in Poulton-le-Fylde ranked by the Google reviews, which are first-hand reports of each place from real people looking for a cracking night out, just like us.
And so, without further ado, here are Poulton’s 17 pubs and bars ranked by their Google reviews...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.