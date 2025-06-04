The 15 worst-performing primary schools in Blackpool based on latest reading, writing and maths scores

Discover the 15 lowest-performing primary schools in and around Blackpool according to the most recent Key Stage 2 (KS2) results in reading, writing and maths.

These schools have been ranked based on their performance in the latest official primary school league tables, which assess pupils' attainment in reading, writing and maths at the end of Year 6.

The league table awards each school a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths.

The 'scaled scores' reflect Key Stage 2 assessments taken by students in the summer of 2024.

The league table also includes the proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are considered to be meeting this standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or above in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are deemed to be achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in reading and maths, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We’ve reviewed the latest data to identify the 23 schools in and around Blackpool with the lowest performance:

*Please note, the list excludes special schools, and not all schools had available scores.

Johnsville Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 3LN | Hawes Side Academy achieved an average score of 99 in reading and 99 in maths. 22% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard.

1. Hawes Side Academy

Moor Park Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 0LY | Moor Park Primary School achieved an average score of 103 in reading and 101 in maths. 23% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard.

2. Moor Park Primary School

Seymour Road, Blackpool, FY1 6JH | Blackpool Gateway Academy achieved an average score of 97 in reading and 96 in maths. 29% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard.

3. Blackpool Gateway Academy

Penrose Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 4DJ | Baines' Endowed Church of England Primary Academy achieved an average score of 102 in reading and 100 in maths. 39% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 1% achieved a higher standard.

4. Baines' Endowed Church of England Primary Academy

Warbreck Hill Road, Blackpool, FY2 0TS | Unity Academy Blackpool achieved an average score of 104 in reading and 100 in maths. 42% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 4% achieved a higher standard.

5. Unity Academy Blackpool

Langdale Road, Blackpool, FY4 4RR | Mereside Primary Academy achieved an average score of 105 in reading and 100 in maths. 47% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard.

6. Mereside Primary Academy

