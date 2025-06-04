The 15 cheapest Blackpool neighbourhoods with the most affordable homes

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 20:07 BST

These are the 15 most affordable neighbourhoods in Blackpool, based on property prices.

The figures are drawn from Local Insight’s analysis of HM Land Registry data, reflecting prices paid for properties over a 12-month period.

The data highlights the average house price for all property types in Blackpool from March 2024 to February 2025.

Take a look at the list below to discover which Blackpool neighbourhoods offer the most affordable homes:

The average house price in South Promenade & Seasiders Way was £84,000.

1. South Promenade & Seasiders Way

The average house price in South Promenade & Seasiders Way was £84,000. | Google

The average house price in North East Centre was £86,968.

2. North East Centre

The average house price in North East Centre was £86,968. | Google

The average house price in Little Layton & Little Carleton North was £105,855.

3. Little Layton & Little Carleton

The average house price in Little Layton & Little Carleton North was £105,855. | Google

The average house price in Central Blackpool was £107,592.

4. Central Blackpool

The average house price in Central Blackpool was £107,592. | Google

The average house price in Park Road was £109,612.

5. Park Road

The average house price in Park Road was £109,612. | Google

The average house price in Victoria was £110,798.

6. Victoria

The average house price in Victoria was £110,798. | Google

