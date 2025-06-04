The 15 cheapest Blackpool neighbourhoods with the most affordable homes

The figures are drawn from Local Insight’s analysis of HM Land Registry data, reflecting prices paid for properties over a 12-month period.

The data highlights the average house price for all property types in Blackpool from March 2024 to February 2025.

Take a look at the list below to discover which Blackpool neighbourhoods offer the most affordable homes:

1 . South Promenade & Seasiders Way The average house price in South Promenade & Seasiders Way was £84,000.

2 . North East Centre The average house price in North East Centre was £86,968.

3 . Little Layton & Little Carleton The average house price in Little Layton & Little Carleton North was £105,855.

4 . Central Blackpool The average house price in Central Blackpool was £107,592.

5 . Park Road The average house price in Park Road was £109,612.

6 . Victoria The average house price in Victoria was £110,798.