The 15 best-performing primary schools in Blackpool based on latest reading, writing and maths scores

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 18:48 BST

Discover the 15 best-performing primary schools in and around Blackpool according to the most recent Key Stage 2 (KS2) results in reading, writing and maths.

These schools have been ranked based on their performance in the latest official primary school league tables, which assess pupils' attainment in reading, writing and maths at the end of Year 6.

The league table awards each school a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths.

The 'scaled scores' reflect Key Stage 2 assessments taken by students in the summer of 2024.

The league table also includes the proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are considered to be meeting this standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or above in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are deemed to be achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in reading and maths, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We’ve reviewed the latest data to identify the 15 schools in and around Blackpool with the best performance:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Kincraig Road, Blackpool FY2 0HN | Kincraig Primary School achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 106 in maths. 96% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 8% achieved a higher standard.

1. Kincraig Primary School

Kincraig Road, Blackpool FY2 0HN | Kincraig Primary School achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 106 in maths. 96% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 8% achieved a higher standard. | Google

Photo Sales
School Road, Blackpool, FY4 5DS | Blackpool St Nicholas CofE Primary School achieved an average score of 107 in reading and 107 in maths. 80% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 8% achieved a higher standard.

2. Blackpool St Nicholas CofE Primary School

School Road, Blackpool, FY4 5DS | Blackpool St Nicholas CofE Primary School achieved an average score of 107 in reading and 107 in maths. 80% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 8% achieved a higher standard. | Google

Photo Sales
Crawford Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 9BY | Westcliff Primary Academy achieved an average score of 106 in reading and 107 in maths. 77% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard.

3. Westcliff Primary Academy

Crawford Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 9BY | Westcliff Primary Academy achieved an average score of 106 in reading and 107 in maths. 77% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard. | Google

Photo Sales
Eastpines Drive, , Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3RX | Anchorsholme Primary Academy achieved an average score of 106 in reading and 107 in maths. 75% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 7% achieved a higher standard.

4. Anchorsholme Primary Academy

Eastpines Drive, , Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3RX | Anchorsholme Primary Academy achieved an average score of 106 in reading and 107 in maths. 75% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 7% achieved a higher standard. | Google

Photo Sales
Whernside, Marton, Blackpool, FY4 5LY | Marton Primary Academy and Nursery achieved an average score of 107 in reading and 107 in maths. 74% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 12% achieved a higher standard.

5. Marton Primary Academy and Nursery

Whernside, Marton, Blackpool, FY4 5LY | Marton Primary Academy and Nursery achieved an average score of 107 in reading and 107 in maths. 74% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 12% achieved a higher standard. | Google

Photo Sales
Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NX | Blackpool St John's Church of England Primary School achieved an average score of 106 in reading and 104 in maths. 69% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 7% achieved a higher standard.

6. Blackpool St John's Church of England Primary School

Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NX | Blackpool St John's Church of England Primary School achieved an average score of 106 in reading and 104 in maths. 69% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 7% achieved a higher standard. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPrimary SchoolsReadingWritingLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice