These schools have been ranked based on their performance in the latest official primary school league tables, which assess pupils' attainment in reading, writing and maths at the end of Year 6.

The league table awards each school a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths.

The 'scaled scores' reflect Key Stage 2 assessments taken by students in the summer of 2024.

The league table also includes the proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are considered to be meeting this standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or above in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are deemed to be achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in reading and maths, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We’ve reviewed the latest data to identify the 15 schools in and around Blackpool with the best performance:

1 . Kincraig Primary School Kincraig Road, Blackpool FY2 0HN | Kincraig Primary School achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 106 in maths. 96% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 8% achieved a higher standard.

2 . Blackpool St Nicholas CofE Primary School School Road, Blackpool, FY4 5DS | Blackpool St Nicholas CofE Primary School achieved an average score of 107 in reading and 107 in maths. 80% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 8% achieved a higher standard.

3 . Westcliff Primary Academy Crawford Avenue, Blackpool, FY2 9BY | Westcliff Primary Academy achieved an average score of 106 in reading and 107 in maths. 77% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 0% achieved a higher standard.

4 . Anchorsholme Primary Academy Eastpines Drive, , Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3RX | Anchorsholme Primary Academy achieved an average score of 106 in reading and 107 in maths. 75% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 7% achieved a higher standard.

5 . Marton Primary Academy and Nursery Whernside, Marton, Blackpool, FY4 5LY | Marton Primary Academy and Nursery achieved an average score of 107 in reading and 107 in maths. 74% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 12% achieved a higher standard.