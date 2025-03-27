BurglaryBurglary
The 14 areas of Lancashire where you're most or least likely to be burgled

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 27th Mar 2025, 14:48 BST

Lancashire Police recorded more than 7,000 home burglaries in the last year alone, with just seven per cent resulting in a person being charged or summonsed, a new investigation has revealed.

Data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information Requests has found that 22,006 residential break-ins have been recorded by Lancashire Constabulary in the last three years - the third-highest figure reported out of 32 UK Police Forces, behind only London and the West Midlands.

Of the 7,190 home invasions logged last year, a staggering 30 per cent were classed as ‘aggravated burglary’ - meaning a weapon was involved.

Lancashire Police also revealed the region’s home burglary hotspots in 2024.

Take a look at the pages below, to see where your home ranks. Areas ranked from safest to least safe, according to figures from LegalExpert.co.uk

There were 187 recorded burglaries in the whole of the Ribble Valley in 2024.

1. 14 Ribble Valley

There were 187 recorded burglaries in the whole of the Ribble Valley in 2024. | Google

Rossendale was the second least affected area, with 242 burglaries in 2024

2. 13 Rossendale

Rossendale was the second least affected area, with 242 burglaries in 2024 | Google

Fylde had a reported 253 burglaries in 2024.

3. 12 Fylde

Fylde had a reported 253 burglaries in 2024. | Fylde Council Photo: Fylde Council

There were 297 burglaries in Wyre last year.

4. 11 Wyre

There were 297 burglaries in Wyre last year. | Steve Daniels

Pendle suffered 368 burglaries in 2024.

5. 10 Pendle

Pendle suffered 368 burglaries in 2024. | Robbie MacDonald, Local Democracy Reporter Photo: Robbie MacDonald, Local Democracy Reporter

West Lancashire saw 376 burglaries in 2024.

6. 9 West Lancashire

West Lancashire saw 376 burglaries in 2024. | Google

