The 10 most and least-used railway stations in the North West revealed - with only one entry for Lancashire

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 13:11 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 13:13 GMT

The Office for Rail and Road has today revealed the most and least used railway stations in the North West, based on the number of entries and exits between April 2023 and March 2024.

Nationally, London’s Liverpool Street station retained its title as Great Britain's most used railway station in 2023-24, while Denton in Greater Manchester was Great Britain's least used station at 54 entries and exits.

Other badly-used stations in the North West include Ince and Elton (86), Reddish South (128) Clifton, Manchester (202), Ardwick (396), Hoscar (800), Nethertown (1,030), Sankey For Penketh (1,362), Braystones (1,532) and Salwick (1,548).

The busiest stations in England outside of London were Birmingham New Street (33.3m), Manchester Piccadilly (25.8m) and Leeds (24.9m).

Feras Alshaker, Director, Planning and Performance at the Office of Rail and Road, said: “These statistics provide crucial insights for passengers, the rail industry and its stakeholders and demonstrate clearly how travel patterns are changing across the country.”

The most used North West stations are displayed below.

Stockport Station saw 3.8m exits and entries.

1. Services in and out of Stockport station have bee affected

Stockport Station saw 3.8m exits and entries. | Maps


Chester Railway Station saw 4.7m exits and entries.

2. Chester Railway Station saw 4.7m exits and entries.

Chester Railway Station saw 4.7m exits and entries. | Google Photo: google


Preston railway station saw 4.8m exits and entries.

3. Preston railway station

Preston railway station saw 4.8m exits and entries. | Google


Manchester Airport railway station saw 4.9m exits and entries.

4. Manchester Airport railway station

Manchester Airport railway station saw 4.9m exits and entries. | AFP via Getty Images


Manchester's Oxford Road station recorded 5.1m exits and entries.

5. Manchester's Oxford Road station

Manchester's Oxford Road station recorded 5.1m exits and entries. | Network Rail


Moorfields, Liverpool, recorded 5.6m exits and entries.

6. Moorfields, Liverpool

Moorfields, Liverpool, recorded 5.6m exits and entries. | Google


