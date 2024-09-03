Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key hospital department has been given the go-ahead to continue working from its current location after its previous planning permission had been due to run out.

Council planners have granted temporary planning permission for five years to enable the continued use of buildings at Blackpool Victoria Hospital by the Gastroenterology and Endoscopy department.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital | National World

The prefabricated buildings had originally been put in place for use as a Covid vaccine centre but the space was refitted for use by medics specialising in treating patients with digestive illnesses.

Fifteen car parking spaces have been lost as a result but hospital bosses say these will be replaced when a new staff car park is built on the site of a former hospital laundry.

Documents submitted with the application say the site is used by administrative and clerical staff who have been relocated as part of the recent internal refurbishment of the Endoscopy department.

It has now expanded its services to patients thanks to having more clinical spaces such as new consultation rooms, a teaching area and an additional Endoscopy procedure room.

The application adds: "The module is primarily used for office-related administrative services associated to the Endoscopy department such as patient booking.

"A large proportion of the office area is dedicated to specialist nurse accommodation to provide them with a dedicated space for clinical administration and to provide remote patient calls."

The application (reference 24/0031) was approved by council planners using their delegated powers.