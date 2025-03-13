Temporary traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including ones that require temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 130 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 17 and Sunday, March 23, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

These are all the major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre next week.

1. Roadworks starting in Fylde & Wyre

These are all the major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre next week. | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why Private works under Road Space Licence, carried out by StreetWise UK to Traffic management for access into adjacent field for ground investigation (borehole). Works to be completed Mon-Thurs nights over a 1-2 week period. When: Mar 17-Mar 28

2. Queensway, Lytham St Annes

What: Two-way signals Why Private works under Road Space Licence, carried out by StreetWise UK to Traffic management for access into adjacent field for ground investigation (borehole). Works to be completed Mon-Thurs nights over a 1-2 week period. When: Mar 17-Mar 28 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GANG TO DIG DOWN AND REPAIR SEWER IN CARRIAGEWAY TO PREVENT FOUL FLOODING WITH PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT When: Mar 17-Mar 21

3. Blackpool Road, Kirkham

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GANG TO DIG DOWN AND REPAIR SEWER IN CARRIAGEWAY TO PREVENT FOUL FLOODING WITH PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT When: Mar 17-Mar 21 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to repair/ rebuild frame and cover chamber When: Mar 17-Mar 17

4. St Georges Park, Kirkham

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to repair/ rebuild frame and cover chamber When: Mar 17-Mar 17 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with approximately 130 metres of track in the verge and carriageway,, and footway for LV diversion When: Mar 17-Mar 28

5. Blackpool Road, Poulton-le-Fylde

What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with approximately 130 metres of track in the verge and carriageway,, and footway for LV diversion When: Mar 17-Mar 28 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GANG TO REPLACE MANHOLE FRAME AND COVER IN CARRIAGEWAY WITH PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT When: Mar 18-Mar 18

6. Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GANG TO REPLACE MANHOLE FRAME AND COVER IN CARRIAGEWAY WITH PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT When: Mar 18-Mar 18 | Google Maps

