Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 130 roadworks beginning between Monday, March 17 and Sunday, March 23, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Roadworks starting in Fylde & Wyre These are all the major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre next week.

Queensway, Lytham St Annes What: Two-way signals Why Private works under Road Space Licence, carried out by StreetWise UK to Traffic management for access into adjacent field for ground investigation (borehole). Works to be completed Mon-Thurs nights over a 1-2 week period. When: Mar 17-Mar 28

Blackpool Road, Kirkham What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] GANG TO DIG DOWN AND REPAIR SEWER IN CARRIAGEWAY TO PREVENT FOUL FLOODING WITH PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT When: Mar 17-Mar 21

St Georges Park, Kirkham What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to repair/ rebuild frame and cover chamber When: Mar 17-Mar 17

Blackpool Road, Poulton-le-Fylde What: Two-way signals Why: [Diversionary works] Excavate joint bay with approximately 130 metres of track in the verge and carriageway,, and footway for LV diversion When: Mar 17-Mar 28