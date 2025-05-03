Temperatures in Lancashire to turn cooler over May bank holiday weekend – but next week is looking good

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 10:23 BST
Warm temperatures will subside over the weekend in Lancashire after provisionally the warmest May Day on record in the UK – but next week is looking good.

For many, it will remain a dry day on Saturday, with temperatures peaking at 17C in parts of the county.

Sunday will see temperatures drop further to around 13C, though any rain is still likely to be fairly light in nature.

Warm temperatures will subside over the weekend in Lancashire
Warm temperatures will subside over the weekend in Lancashire | Contributed

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Tony Wisson said: “The recent very warm weather for the time of year is subsiding over the weekend as a weak cold front moves over the UK.“We expect cooler temperatures as the front pushes south.

“This cooler air will also help introduce isolated showers across eastern parts, but it should stay drier further west.

“Sunday will feel much cooler compared to recent days, with temperatures falling slightly below average for the time of year. We can expect mid-to-low double figures for many, and even single figures for those further north.”

It’s a similar theme for the Bank Holiday Monday. The cloudiest conditions are expected in the south and east, with further scattered showers possible at times.

Temperatures on Monday may be a touch higher than Sunday – reaching around 15C – but still below average and feeling chilly, especially along the east coast.

Temperatures will then steadily climb again, starting at around 16C on Tuesday and reaching 19C by Saturday, 10 May.

Tony added: “We reach our coldest temperatures on Sunday and Monday.

“Then from Tuesday onwards we’re likely to see a very gradual increase in temperatures day on day, though not to the levels of warmth we've seen recently.

“High pressure will continue to dominate the UK weather next week, bringing largely dry weather and variable cloud amounts.”

Here’s the weather forecast for Lancashire:

Saturday (3 May 3)

A little patchy cloud at first this morning, perhaps with a few showers.

Dry for the rest of the day with increasing amounts of sunshine and strengthening winds.

Feeling fresh in the breeze.

Remaining dry tonight with clear spells and patchy cloud. Turning chilly under the clear skies, and winds easing slightly.

Max: 17C | Min: 6C

Sunday (May 4)

Dry and breezy with plenty of sunshine at first.

Skies will turn cloudier from mid-morning, although some bright spells are still possible.

Feeling cool in the breeze.

Max: 13C | Min: 2C

Monday (May 5)

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Max: 15C | Min: 2C

Tuesday (May 6)

A sunny day.

Max: 16C | Min: 5C

Wednesday (May 7)

Sunny, changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Max: 18C | Min: 6C

Thursday (May 8)

Sunny intervals.

Max: 18C | Min: 6C

Friday (May 9)

Sunny.

Max: 19C | Min: 7C

Saturday (May 10)

Sunny.

Max: 19C

