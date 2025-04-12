Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 84 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 14 and Sunday, April 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde & Wyre roadworks All the major roadworks starting in Fylde/Wyre roadworks starting between April 14 and April 20

Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes What: Two-way signals Works:[Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: Apr 14-Apr 15

Lytham Road, Freckleton What: Multi-way signals Works: BSIP Works - Installing new bus stop quality kerbs and resurfacing footway When: Apr 14-Apr 14

Segar Street, Wesham What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 114m Gas main with 4 associated services and connections When: Apr 14-May 7

Blackpool Road, Newton with Clifton What: Lane closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install new split tee in footway When: Apr 14-Apr 16

Highbury Avenue, Fleetwood What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Upgrade / Maintenance Works - Build Works - TM/PM, MEWP & HIAB (Pole swap / Civils work / Wiltshire and RBS 6130 cab land / Kit removal When: Apr 14-Apr 17