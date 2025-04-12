Temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton, Poulton & Fleetwood

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Apr 2025, 17:22 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, includinglots of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 84 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 14 and Sunday, April 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

All the major roadworks starting in Fylde/Wyre roadworks starting between April 14 and April 20

1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks

All the major roadworks starting in Fylde/Wyre roadworks starting between April 14 and April 20 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Works:[Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: Apr 14-Apr 15

2. Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

What: Two-way signals Works:[Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: Apr 14-Apr 15 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Works: BSIP Works - Installing new bus stop quality kerbs and resurfacing footway When: Apr 14-Apr 14

3. Lytham Road, Freckleton

What: Multi-way signals Works: BSIP Works - Installing new bus stop quality kerbs and resurfacing footway When: Apr 14-Apr 14 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 114m Gas main with 4 associated services and connections When: Apr 14-May 7

4. Segar Street, Wesham

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 114m Gas main with 4 associated services and connections When: Apr 14-May 7 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Lane closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install new split tee in footway When: Apr 14-Apr 16

5. Blackpool Road, Newton with Clifton

What: Lane closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install new split tee in footway When: Apr 14-Apr 16 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Upgrade / Maintenance Works - Build Works - TM/PM, MEWP & HIAB (Pole swap / Civils work / Wiltshire and RBS 6130 cab land / Kit removal When: Apr 14-Apr 17

6. Highbury Avenue, Fleetwood

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Upgrade / Maintenance Works - Build Works - TM/PM, MEWP & HIAB (Pole swap / Civils work / Wiltshire and RBS 6130 cab land / Kit removal When: Apr 14-Apr 17 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LythamThorntonPoultonFleetwoodMotorists
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice