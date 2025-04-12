Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 84 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 14 and Sunday, April 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks
All the major roadworks starting in Fylde/Wyre roadworks starting between April 14 and April 20 | Google Maps
2. Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
What: Two-way signals
Works:[Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER
When: Apr 14-Apr 15 | Google Maps
3. Lytham Road, Freckleton
What: Multi-way signals
Works: BSIP Works - Installing new bus stop quality kerbs and resurfacing footway
When: Apr 14-Apr 14 | Google Maps
4. Segar Street, Wesham
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] Replace 114m Gas main with 4 associated services and connections
When: Apr 14-May 7 | Google Maps
5. Blackpool Road, Newton with Clifton
What: Lane closure
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install new split tee in footway
When: Apr 14-Apr 16 | Google Maps
6. Highbury Avenue, Fleetwood
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Upgrade / Maintenance Works - Build Works - TM/PM, MEWP & HIAB (Pole swap / Civils work / Wiltshire and RBS 6130 cab land / Kit removal
When: Apr 14-Apr 17 | Google Maps
