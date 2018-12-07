Telling the stories behind cancer fight

Fear, anxiety and uncertainty about the future can plague men who face a battle with prostate cancer.

Now one man has made it his mission to raise awareness of the potentially disease.

Ian Smith was diagnosed with prostate cancer eight years ago, and since then has used his love of photography to transform his fight into a major talking point.

His photographic exhibition, called ‘Prostate Cancer: Every Picture Tells a Story’, opened at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday.

The photographs celebrate the lives of five men, all treated for prostate cancer, and the love and support provided by their families during their most difficult moments.

Ian, 70, from Adlington, said: “There is a lot of masculinity about prostate cancer. Men don’t face it and they are not good at seeking help. This exhibition is aimed to start conversations about cancer, to take away the fear and anxiety.

“There is no screening programme for prostate cancer, so it is vital that people are aware of the symptoms. I thought the exhibition was a great way to produce an old message using a new method.”

The photographs will remain on display at Blackpool Vic for eight weeks.

Ian said: “The exhibition could not have happened without the cooperation of the couples are their willingness to donate time and effort for the benefit of others.

“I know how supportive my wife has been and it is important to illustrate the role of families during the cancer journey.”