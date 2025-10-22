Tell us how we can do better - Blackpool transport public consultation

People who regularly use buses run by Blackpool Transport are being urged to have their say on how the services can be improved.

The company, owned by Blackpool Council, says it wants to have an honest and open conversation on the future of Fylde coast bus services.

And to make that happen, Blackoool Transport is staging a second public consultation as it looks to make further improvements to its routes and timetables.

Earlier this year, the operator embarked on a first, successful consultation with customers, who are now being invited to join the second round of its ‘Big Bus Conversation’.

Hayley Gregory, Marketing Manager at Blackpool Transport, said: “During the initial consultation, more than 300 people aired their views and helped to shape numerous service improvements over the past few months.

“Now the route changes introduced in August have bedded in we would like to hear from our customers again as we look at making even more service enhancements across the network.”

The second Big Bus conversation will run for the next two weeks and anyone who travels by bus in the area is being invited to take part. To share their views, all they need to do is fill in an open-ended online survey before midnight on Sunday, November 2.

Blackpool Council announced in the summer that more than £4m of funding was to be spent on boosting bus services in the resort, including major upgrading of shelters, thanks to £2.5m of capital funding, and almost £1.7m of revenue funding allocated to the council by the Department for Transport.

The funding was part of a billion pound investment across the UK and in June Transport Minister Simon Lightwood visted the town and said the Bill was designed to make bus travel more attractive and reliable, with local authorities able to design and pay grants to bus operators.

Mr Lightwood said bus customers he’d met in the town had told him good things about local services.

But Blackpool Transport says the latest round of honest feedback can help improve things further.

Hayley added: “It couldn’t be easier for passengers to have their say on the services they rely on, and we want them to help us build a clearer picture of their needs and expectations.

“This is all part of our ongoing commitment to refining our services in line with the requirements of the communities we serve and on building a bus network we can all be proud of,” she added.

Further information about the Big Bus Conversation, and the online survey can be found by clicking here .