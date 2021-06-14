Teenage girl injured while playing in sea in Blackpool

Picture by Lytham coastguard

Ambulance serviceswere called to Blackpool Promenade between South and Central Pier at 6.40pm on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that a teenage girl had suffered a leg injury.

Lytham coastguard was called to the scene shortly after 7pm to help remove the girl frim the beach. A spokesman said: "We arrived on scene and assisted the paramedics with the stabilisation of the casualty then transferred them from the beach using our coastguard rescue vehicle to an awaiting ambulance."