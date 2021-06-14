Teenage girl injured while playing in sea in Blackpool
A teenage girl was injured while she played in the water on Blackpool seafront.
Ambulance serviceswere called to Blackpool Promenade between South and Central Pier at 6.40pm on Sunday.
It was reported that a teenage girl had suffered a leg injury.
Lytham coastguard was called to the scene shortly after 7pm to help remove the girl frim the beach. A spokesman said: "We arrived on scene and assisted the paramedics with the stabilisation of the casualty then transferred them from the beach using our coastguard rescue vehicle to an awaiting ambulance."
The coastguard also responded to 10 jobs throughout the day following reports of several missing children, all of whom were found safe and well and reunited with their parents.