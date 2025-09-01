Teenage boy, 16, wanted in Blackpool for failing to attend court
Cameron Ali-Booth also has links to Rowley Regis in the West Midlands as well as the resort.
The 16-year-old is described as around 5ft 9in tall, of slight build, with brown eyes, black hair and a black full beard.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1672 of August 16.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.