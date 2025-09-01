A teenage boy is wanted in Blackpool for failing to attend court and breach of a court order.

Cameron Ali-Booth also has links to Rowley Regis in the West Midlands as well as the resort.

The 16-year-old is described as around 5ft 9in tall, of slight build, with brown eyes, black hair and a black full beard.

Cameron Ali-Booth is wanted in Blackpool for failing to attend court and breach of a court order | Lancashire Police

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1672 of August 16.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.