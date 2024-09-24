Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage boy was arrested after a stolen car reached speeds of up to 100mph during a police chase on the Fylde coast.

A Citroen C4 was stolen during a burglary at an address on Low Moor Road in Bispham at around 1.50am on Tuesday.

Officers said the car was spotted within minutes and “pursued at speeds in excess of 100mph”.

The car subsequently collided with a farm gate on Mains Lane in Little Singleton at around 2am.

A picture shared by @LancsRoadPolice on X, formerly Twitter, showed the vehicle’s air bags deployed in the smash.

The car’s bumper was also left completely mangled from the impact.

The driver attempted to flee the scene on foot but he was swiftly detained by PD Blitz.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“He’s since been released on bail with conditions pending further enquiries.”

