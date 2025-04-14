Teen pilot from the Fylde coast flies solo for the first time on 16th birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teenager Amy Atkinson is something of a high flier - literally.

Amy has been learning to fly a plane for the past six months and last week - on the morning of her 16th birthday - took the giant step of flying solo oer Blackpool airspace.

With no one else in the plane with her, and only the air traffic control to communicate with, Amy successfully took off and landed the aircraft without any problems.

Amy Atkinson flew a plane solo on her 16th birthday | Third party

She has been training with High-G Flight Training at Blackpool Airport to obtain her PPL (Private Pilot Licence) with the dream of one day becoming a commercial airline pilot.

Her dream job would be to become a pilot for British Airways.

The teenaher - who by coincidence shares her firstt name with famous pilot AnyJohnson CBE, the first woman to fly solo from London to Australia - admits she was a little nervous on the big day.

Nervous but confident

Amy, from Wrea Green, said: “When I first took the plane up I was giggling, I’m not sure why! I was quite nervous but I felt confident.

“The most nerve wracking part was coming down again - there was a place waiting to take off down below and it seemed to be close to where I was trying to land!

“I really enjoyed it all, though, it didn't put me off!”

Amy Atkinson celebrating her 16th birthday | Third party

Amy started flying at 15 with her instructor Alex at High-G and is currently about halfway to obtaining her licence, with the hours and exams involved.

She been working at The Bond Hotel, Blackpool, a specialist hotel catering for guests with disabilities, and putting everything she earns away to find her future dreams

The first goal that Amy wanted to achieve was being ready and flying solo on her 16th Birthday, this being the youngest anyone can ‘fly solo’ with nobody else in the plane.

For this to happen , her instructor had to make sure Amy was ready and had the confidence and maturity to do this alongside the knowledge and skills.

Another factor was the weather, which had to be absolutely perfect on the day.

Parents so proud

Her parents, Ben and Karen Atkinson, sought permission from her head of year at Lytham St Annes High School before booking a session and praying that the weather was just right.

Her mum said: “Air traffic control at Blackpool Airport took to the runway and we watched our 16 year old daughter take off with nobody else in the plane, soaring into the distance to do a circuit of the airport and land again.”

“This was an incredible moment as parents, I cannot put into words how proud we were to watch her.

“Coming in on her approach to land, we heard the clearance from Air Traffic Control and watched her land smoothly and started her taxi back to the hangar. “Then over the scanner came the calls from other pilots in the air of "Congratulations Captain" and "Well Done" which was lovely to hear - it was like a huge celebration for the major achievement of a solo flight

“To do this on your 16th Birthday is incredible and as a mum watching her study and edging closer to her dreams has me lost for words, it is a great start to her future CV in the industry. “

Amy Atkinson in the plane | Third party

Ben said: “For a future commercial airline pilot this is a wonderful achievement to show - and quite simply put we are so proud.

“After all that excitement Amy insisted on going to school as she didn't want to miss any more lessons, her GCSE's are coming up in a couple of weeks and she is committed to getting the best possible grades. I cannot thank High-G Flight Training enough for the confidence building and skills that Alex has taught Amy for this to have happened so young.

“And also to Lytham St Annes High School for the wonderful education that Amy is receiving to support her future.”

Any has several options to take to pursue her dreams, but she still plans to take her A levels as