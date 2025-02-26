Teen, 17, arrested after £20,000 worth of goods stolen from stores in Preston, Lytham, St Annes and Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 13:39 BST

A teenager was arrested after £20,000 worth of goods were stolen from stores across Lancashire.

The thefts were reported at stores in Preston, Lytham, St Annes and Blackpool over the last month.

Officers today confirmed a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft.

A teenager was arrested after £20,000 worth of goods were stolen from stores across Lancashire | Contributed

“Enquiries into the reports are ongoing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 0704 of February 24.

