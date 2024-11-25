Don’t find yourself out of pocket! 🚨

Black Friday bogus website scam warning issued.

Phishing scam could leave you out of pocket.

Expert issues advice on what to look out for.

Black Friday shoppers are being warned to be on guard for bogus websites that could leave them out of pocket. Scammers are setting up pages that mimic legitimate brands with the goal of stealing personal information.

Fraudsters are using fake discounted products as a lure to deceive victims into providing their cardholder details, sensitive authentication data, and personally identifiable information. All of which can put you and your finances at risk.

Yegor Sak, CEO of Control D warns: “Phishing is a type of cyber-attack where scammers attempt to deceive individuals into revealing sensitive information such as passwords, credit card numbers, or personal details.”

Phishing scams have ‘evolved’

Beware of Black Friday scams this year.

Sak said: “As phishing has evolved, attackers are now using more sophisticated methods, including personalized phishing (spear phishing) to trick individuals into sharing personal information or transferring money.

“Phishing works because it plays on human emotions, such as fear, curiosity, or urgency, and often leverages trust in well-known organizations. It is important to stay vigilant and protect yourself from being a victim of these attacks.”

How to spot the Black Friday scam?

He adds: “To spot phishing, you should check if the sender’s email address is slightly altered, watch for generic greetings like "Dear Customer," and be cautious of messages that create urgency or threats. Hover over any links to ensure they direct you to legitimate sites, avoid clicking on unexpected attachments, and look out for misspellings or grammatical errors.

“Generally, legitimate companies won’t ask for sensitive information via email, so verify any such requests. Ensure websites have a proper domain and HTTPS encryption, and always compare the tone and design of the message to previous communications from the company for consistency.”

