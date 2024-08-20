Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Digital memory boxes have been introduced in Blackpool for children living in care after research showed they help youngsters build a stronger identity as they grow up.

While physical possessions will still be retained in the usual way, the technology is being used to ensure young people can keep hold of memories linking them to their past.

Virtual Memory Box co-founder Dylan McKee | Virtual Memory Box

Blackpool Council is now rolling out the Virtual Memory Box after research showed the negative impact on young people when they lose or misplace physical mementoes and possessions, which are often irreplaceable.

Victoria Gent, director of children’s services at Blackpool Council, said: "A child’s understanding of their life journey and experiences is so important for them and helps to develop identity and sense of self.

"Whilst we will continue to store physical items for our children, Virtual Memory Box allows the convenient, secure storage of and access to digital memories or mementoes for our children that we sadly find can often get easily lost or damaged as they mature.

“This tool will keep everything in one place and, should really support our children and young people to reflect on the key moments and events that are meaningful to them.

“Growing up in a family arrangement where children are supported and encouraged to fully understand their past, make sense of their present and develop a clear identity for the future is so important."

Christian Brock, managing director at Virtual Memory Box, said: "It’s our aim to give all children in care access to a Virtual Memory Box, as we know from research how vital it is in helping support their life story and building their identity, and how useful it is for social workers and carers too.

"It’s wonderful to know that children and young people across Blackpool will be benefiting from this innovative digital tool too.”

Andrea Ullyott, 57, from Cleveley who has been fostering children for 22 years with her husband Keith, said: "We collect and keep as much as we can for them so they can have memories to look back on, the little things as well as big moments - even if they might not remember them from the time, it’s really important."