Published 29th Nov 2024, 20:33 BST
Updated 29th Nov 2024, 20:38 BST

Irish pop group Boyzone who shot to fame in the 90s and who recently became the face of a Lancashire football club are to star in a new documentary.

Ronan Keating can be heard saying “now is the time to talk about it” in the first teaser for a new docu-series about boyband Boyzone.

The clip features close-up footage of Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Michael “Mikey” Graham, who were all members of the Irish pop group and shot to fame in the 1990s.

Former Boyzone member Shane Lynch.Former Boyzone member Shane Lynch.
The three-part series, charting the meteoric rise, challenges, and enduring legacy of the group, features archive footage and interviews with the former bandmates.

Boyzone: No Matter What also contains contributions from the sister and the former partner of late band member Stephen Gately, who died in 2009 at the age of 33, shortly after the band staged a comeback.

Keith Duffy from Boyzone brought a sparke of pop star glamour to Chorley FC's match with Solihull Moors on SaturdayKeith Duffy from Boyzone brought a sparke of pop star glamour to Chorley FC's match with Solihull Moors on Saturday
They continued as a four-piece and in 2018 they celebrated their 25th anniversary with their last tour and album.

Also included in the teaser is a clip of former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, who created and managed the band for a number of years.

Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden with Chorley FC and Westlife fans on SaturdayFormer Westlife singer Brian McFadden with Chorley FC and Westlife fans on Saturday
The band rocketed to fame in 1993 and are known for hits such as No Matter What, Words, So Good, Coming Home Now and Father And Son.

Earlier in the year, Chorley FC in Lancashire announced negotiations for members of the group to become the new face of the club, leading to comparisons with the Wrexham takeover by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney.

Boyzone: No Matter What will land on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW in early 2025.

