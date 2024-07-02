Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team behind the new Hugo’s Bistro in Garstang said they have been overwhelmed with the level of support they have recieved from the community.

Terri and Gordon Sawkill, the owner’s of the already popular Hugo’s Ice Cream Parlour and Cafe, are about to embark on new venture Hugo’s Bistro.

The pair have taken over the former Ken Ma Chinese restaurant in Bridge Street after the owners, Ken and Celia retired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week they have hosted two soft opening events - inviting family, friends and members of the community to join them for their first time.

A spokesman for Hugo’s Bistro said: “We have held two soft open evenings and we have absolutely loved it.

“It felt overwhelming at times and everything has been positive. Thanks to Lucy Fellows Music for Friday’s live music.

“On top of this, the many, many messages and words of support, the beautiful cards and flowers - we all already feel very welcome in Garstang and we know you are all behind us.”

The owners of Hugo’s Ice Cream and Café in Forton are set to open a new bistro in Garstang | Hugo's Ice Cream Parlour and Café

The bistro will open properly on Thursday, July 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added: “We have a vision, we know what we want to deliver and where we want to be. We begin on Thursday 4th July by opening to you all, we are expecting a busy, busy few days as of course it is also Garstang Scarecrow Festival.”

The bistro will feature live music from Kassidy Kiernan 2pm until 4pm on Sunday.

The Sawkills also run Hugo’s Ice Cream Parlour and Cafe in Lancaster Road, Garstang. It also features a soft play centre.

The Bistro will initially be open 12 noon to 9:30pm and will be serving a lunchtime menu of toasties, paninis, sandwiches and salads. At 5pm the menu will be switched to small plates and grazing plates. The owners plan to extend the menu in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bistro also offers a wine menu along with four beers on draft as well as a small selection of spirits. The bistro will also offer a range of ice cream desserts too.