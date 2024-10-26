Tavern at the Mill pub in Thornton has had to close its kitchen until tomorrow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Tavern at the Mill pub in Thornton has announced it has had to close its kitchen for the rest of the day and will not be able to offer meals until tomottow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poular pub, in Marsh Mill Village off Fleetwood Road North, was keen for people who intended to dine there tonight to get the message.

The pub has been endeavouring to contact those who have already booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at the premises, which is part of the Manchester-based Joseph Holt brand, said they were not in a position to divulge why the kitchen had to be closed and referred inquiries to the head office.

The Tavern at the Mill in Thornton has unexpectedly had to close its kitchen today | Third party

Last year the Tavern was boosted by an extensive refurbishment which included a new glass side extension to create an open-plan dining area flooded with natural light and overlooking the huts and gardens.

The newly renovated area, which incorporates a carvery, increased the number of the seats in the pub restaurant to 38 with another extra 12 places in the bar and snug.

Despite the closure of the kitchen, drinks will be available at the pub from 4pm onwards today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following message was posted on the pub’s Facebook site: “Due to unforeseen circumstances out of our control, we have had to close our kitchen for today.

“We shall be open again at 4pm for only drinks. If you had a booking with us today and you have not already been called by us, please contact us and we can arrange another day for your booking.”