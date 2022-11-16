Tandem will provide a £500 Cost of Living Payment to members of staff who earn £30,000 or less, to provide support at a time of economic uncertainty and rising energy costs. Many recipients are based in Tandem’s Blackpool office where the bank is one of the town’s biggest employers.

Tandem Deputy CEO, Alex Mollart, said: “We know that times are tough right now and recognise that, as a responsible employer, we should provide help where we can. As well as offering a wide range of wellbeing tools and employee benefits, it’s important we provide additional support where and when it’s most needed. “The Government has made moves in the hope of addressing the cost of living crisis, but with pressure still mounting, we’re pleased to be able to offer some tangible support to our people now.”