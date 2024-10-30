I have been influenced.

All over the FYP pages on my social media accounts, I was being bombarded with adverts for Tallow+Ash, a new laundry range that claims to make your washing smell like designer fragrances.

Now, I do have a weakness for perfume, and I’m always washing, so I thought I’d give it a go. I paid £10 for a discovery set of six different fragrances, that also comes with a free laundry bag.

Tallow+Ash discovery set | cm

The kit arrived beautifully presented and very quickly, with two sachets of each type - one ‘shampoo’ and one ‘conditioner’. This is very slick marketing aimed at people into their cosmetics, aesthetics - not necessarily the stressed mum wanting to get grass stains out of her son’s football kit. Although I am that, too....

Over the course of a week I tried out the entire range and looked forward to opening every sachet to smell what was inside. Was it Lost Cherry? Was it Baccarat Rouge?

Watch the video to see what I really made of the product, and whether I’d buy it again. For those interested, a set of shampoo and conditioner is £12.99.