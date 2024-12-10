Talented Blackpool youngsters starring in Snow White - A fairytale Adventure on Ice

Talented young skaters are performing in a spectacular ice show in Blackpool which is being staged throughout this month,

And this year’s Christmas ice show is a magical adaption of the family favourite ‘Snow White: A Fairytale Adventure on Ice’.

Performed by a cast of 59 young skaters between the ages of five and eighteen, the Christmas show is a Blackpool tradition that goes back over 80 years.

Apart from putting on an entertaining and dazzling show, BIDCA – Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association – also raises money and supports other local children’s charities and good causes across the Blackpool area.

Snow White (Nancy Holyhead) with Queen Hilde (Louisa Sanderson) in Bica's production of Snow White | BIDCA

BIDCA, a charity itself, has adopted the motto “children helping children”, and among the good causes it supports is the childrens’ hospice, Brin House.

Young performers from BIDCA (Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association) are performing Snow White throughout December. Here they are joined by Coronation Street, Sam Weston | BIDCA

The cast, who have to audition to get in, rehearsed up to three times a week from the start of September, with lots of work going on behind the scenes by the professional choreographers and the adult volunteers who make the show possible.

At the weekend the cast were joined backstage by Coronation Street star Sam Aston , well know for playing Chesney Brown in the famous show, and he joined them in some of the photos.

Scriptwriter and co-Director Simon Davies said: “‘The skaters are young amateurs, but every year, a large number of our brilliant audiences come away commenting on how professional the show feels.

“It helps that we hire the Pleasure Beach Arena , a purpose-built ice skating theatre with state-of-the-art lighting, sound and an incredible LED screen to bring the scenes to life.

“The cast love performing, but they’re also really proud of the charity side of BIDCA – they really enjoy helping other children out.”

Over the years, many of the young casts have eventually turning professional, skating around the world on tours, in theme parks and on cruise ships.

‘Snow White: A Fairytale Adventure on Ice’ is being performed on 11 dates between Saturday, December 7 and Thusday, December 26 (Boxing Day), with performances times including 3pm, 5pm and 7pm.

Tickets are on sale now, priced from £10, and are available from the Pleasure Beach Arena by calling their box office on 01253 341707, or by visiting their website at www.pleasurebeacharena.co.uk