Talented Blackpool youngsters getting their skates on for Snow White - A fairytale Adventure on Ice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And this year’s Christmas ice show will be a magical adaption of the family favourite ‘Snow White: A Fairytale Adventure on Ice’.
Performed by a cast of 59 young skaters between the ages of five and eighteen, the Christmas show is a Blackpool tradition that goes back over 80 years.
And this year’s Christmas ice show will be a magical adaption of the family favourite ‘Snow White: A Fairytale Adventure on Ice’.
Performed by a cast of 59 young skaters between the ages of five and eighteen, the Christmas show is a Blackpool tradition that goes back over 80 years.
Apart from putting on an entertaining and dazzling show, BIDCA – Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association – also raises money and supports other local children’s charities and good causes across the Blackpool area.
BIDCA, a charity itself, has adopted the motto “children helping children”, and among the good causes it supports is the childrens’ hospice, Brin House.
A special invitation-only preview show is held each year for many deserving organisations on the Fylde Coast.
The cast, who have to audition to get in, have been rehearsing up to three times a week since the start of September, with lots of work going on behind the scenes by the professional choreographers and the adult volunteers who make the show
possible.
Simon added: “‘The skaters are young amateurs, but every year, a large number of our brilliant audiences come away commenting on how professional the show feels.
“It helps that we hire the Pleasure Beach Arena , a purpose-built ice skating theatre with state-of-the-art lighting, sound and an incredible LED screen to bring the scenes to life.
“The cast love performing, but they’re also really proud of the charity side of BIDCA – they really enjoy helping other children out.”
Over the years, many of the young casts have eventually turning professional, skating around the world on tours, in theme parks and on cruise ships.
‘Snow White: A Fairytale Adventure on Ice’ is being performed on 11 dates between Saturday, December 7 and Thusday, December 26 (Boxing Day), with performances times inckuding 3pm, 5pm and 7pm.
Tickets are on sale now, priced from £10, and are available from the Pleasure Beach
Arena by calling their box office on 01253 341707, or by visiting their website at www.pleasurebeacharena.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.