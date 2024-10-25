Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Talented young skaters are rehearsing for a spectacular ice show in Blackpool which will be staged for most of December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And this year’s Christmas ice show will be a magical adaption of the family favourite ‘Snow White: A Fairytale Adventure on Ice’.

Performed by a cast of 59 young skaters between the ages of five and eighteen, the Christmas show is a Blackpool tradition that goes back over 80 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the cast of BIDCA's latest show in Blackpool - Snow White - a Fairytale Adventure on Ice. Photo: Steve Smith, Creative Portraits | Steve Smith, Creative Portraits

And this year’s Christmas ice show will be a magical adaption of the family favourite ‘Snow White: A Fairytale Adventure on Ice’.

Performed by a cast of 59 young skaters between the ages of five and eighteen, the Christmas show is a Blackpool tradition that goes back over 80 years.

Young performers in BIDCA's latest show in Blackpool - Snow White - a Fairytale Adventure on Ice. Photo: Steve Smith, Creative Portraits | Photo: Steve Smith, Creative Portraits

Apart from putting on an entertaining and dazzling show, BIDCA – Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association – also raises money and supports other local children’s charities and good causes across the Blackpool area.

BIDCA, a charity itself, has adopted the motto “children helping children”, and among the good causes it supports is the childrens’ hospice, Brin House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special invitation-only preview show is held each year for many deserving organisations on the Fylde Coast.

The cast, who have to audition to get in, have been rehearsing up to three times a week since the start of September, with lots of work going on behind the scenes by the professional choreographers and the adult volunteers who make the show

possible.

Young performers in the Snow White ice show at Blackpool. Photo: Steve Smith, Creative Portraits | Steve Smith

Simon added: “‘The skaters are young amateurs, but every year, a large number of our brilliant audiences come away commenting on how professional the show feels.

“It helps that we hire the Pleasure Beach Arena , a purpose-built ice skating theatre with state-of-the-art lighting, sound and an incredible LED screen to bring the scenes to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young performers in the Snow White ice show at Blackpool. Photo: Steve Smith, Creative Portraits | Steve Smith, Creative Portraits

“The cast love performing, but they’re also really proud of the charity side of BIDCA – they really enjoy helping other children out.”

Over the years, many of the young casts have eventually turning professional, skating around the world on tours, in theme parks and on cruise ships.

‘Snow White: A Fairytale Adventure on Ice’ is being performed on 11 dates between Saturday, December 7 and Thusday, December 26 (Boxing Day), with performances times inckuding 3pm, 5pm and 7pm.

Tickets are on sale now, priced from £10, and are available from the Pleasure Beach

Arena by calling their box office on 01253 341707, or by visiting their website at www.pleasurebeacharena.co.uk