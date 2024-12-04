Wrap up warm and kick of the festive season the right way as the Talbot Ward comes together in festive celebrations to switch on its lights for its Christmas Tree.

The Talbot Ward will kicking off it’s festive celebrations in style this December with it’s Christmas tree lights switch on event on December 6.

Everyone will be able to enjoy the festivities as well as hot chocolate, mince pies and Christmas Carols.

The event will start from 5:30pm and the Christmas tree lights will be switched on at 6pm at the junction of Breck Road and Newcastle Avenue.

These Christmas lights will join the famous illuminations in lighting up Blackpool this festive season.

Leaflets with details of the event have been posted to addresses in the Talbot Ward area in Blackpool to advertise the event.

The event is supported by the wards Labour councillors the Belle Vue Strawberry Gardens community. The Belle Vue Gardens Community renovate areas of waste land in alleys in Blackpool and also aims to nurture wildlife and grow native bushes and plants.