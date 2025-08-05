A new summer roadshow is bringing support and action to communities across Blackpool South this August.

While visitors soak up the sights and sounds of Blackpool’s iconic promenade this summer a different kind of movement is taking shape just a few streets away.

From 18-29 August, the Beyond the Prom Summer Roadshow will bring a coordinated effort to tackle local issues, connect residents with support and celebrate the people working to strengthen their communities.

Beyond the prom Chris Webb MP's summer roadshow. | Chris Webb

Designed as a two-week, on on the ground campaign the roadshow will cover every corner of Blackpool South - from neighbourhood streets to small businesses and community hubs.

The goal: real-time conversations and immediate action on the issues that matter most to local people.

The initiative is backed by a coalition of partners each playing a key role in improving neighbourhoods.

Neighbourhood Police Officers now appointed to every ward will join the walkabouts to address concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour and make sure residents know exactly who to contact for help.

The Neighbourhood Environmental Action Team (NEAT) will be actively responding to reports of fly-tipping, graffiti and litter, offering a visible commitment to cleaner, safer streets.

Local councillors will also be on hand during the drop-ins and walkabouts, ready to assist residents with housing, street repairs and council services.

The format is informal and interactive, encouraging anyone to stop by, raise an issue, or highlight a concern in their community.

Residents are also being asked to take part in shaping the event by nominating local champions - people, businesses, or groups making a difference locally.

These nominations will be celebrated throughout the roadshow as examples of Blackpool’s strong community spirit.

Blackpool South MP, Chris Webb said: “Blackpool’s greatest strength is its people. This roadshow is a celebration of the community spirit that runs far beyond the prom.”

The roadshow aims to put the focus back on the people who live beyond the main tourist strip - recognising that Blackpool’s true strength lies not just in its attractions, but in its communities.

For two weeks in August, those communities will take centre stage.