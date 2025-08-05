Taking action beyond the prom as Blackpool South launch community roadshow this August
While visitors soak up the sights and sounds of Blackpool’s iconic promenade this summer a different kind of movement is taking shape just a few streets away.
From 18-29 August, the Beyond the Prom Summer Roadshow will bring a coordinated effort to tackle local issues, connect residents with support and celebrate the people working to strengthen their communities.
Designed as a two-week, on on the ground campaign the roadshow will cover every corner of Blackpool South - from neighbourhood streets to small businesses and community hubs.
The goal: real-time conversations and immediate action on the issues that matter most to local people.
The initiative is backed by a coalition of partners each playing a key role in improving neighbourhoods.
Neighbourhood Police Officers now appointed to every ward will join the walkabouts to address concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour and make sure residents know exactly who to contact for help.
The Neighbourhood Environmental Action Team (NEAT) will be actively responding to reports of fly-tipping, graffiti and litter, offering a visible commitment to cleaner, safer streets.
Local councillors will also be on hand during the drop-ins and walkabouts, ready to assist residents with housing, street repairs and council services.
The format is informal and interactive, encouraging anyone to stop by, raise an issue, or highlight a concern in their community.
Residents are also being asked to take part in shaping the event by nominating local champions - people, businesses, or groups making a difference locally.
These nominations will be celebrated throughout the roadshow as examples of Blackpool’s strong community spirit.
Blackpool South MP, Chris Webb said: “Blackpool’s greatest strength is its people. This roadshow is a celebration of the community spirit that runs far beyond the prom.”
The roadshow aims to put the focus back on the people who live beyond the main tourist strip - recognising that Blackpool’s true strength lies not just in its attractions, but in its communities.
For two weeks in August, those communities will take centre stage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.