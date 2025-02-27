A rescue deal could be on the cards to reopen some Oddies bakery shops which closed down in January.

The 120-year-old chain closed its 13 branches across Burnley and Pendle, having sounded the alarm bells in November when new buyers pulled out of a sale at the last minute.

The family-owned business said it was “beginning to see the shoots of recovery” from ecomoic slowdown compounded by the pandemic, however, cost pressures - including energy prices - had put a “heavy strain on the company’s finances and ultimately the cost to reinvest and recover.” Intriguiningly, the last statement given by the family was that it was continuing in discussions with parties who have interest in the business.”

Now a poster has gone up in the Oddie’s shop in St James's Street in Burnley town centre, suggesting it would reopen on Tuesday, March 11, and linking it to another long-established bakery - Wigan-based Waterfields.

A statement from Oddies said: "Oddie's is working with Waterfields in the hope of reaching a deal on certain sites. Until the process is complete, we’re unable to share further details on the specific properties or anticipated reopening dates. More information will follow once the process is finalised."

Waterfields

Like Oddie’s, Waterfield’s is a business that has stretched across several generations of a family. During the general strike of 1926, Alice Waterfield set up a small bakery in Mather Lane, Leigh, selling pies and confectionery to the local factory workers. As the reputation grew, so did business and soon her husband Albert joined Alice to work in the bakery. He left his job as a coal miner, after taking his qualifications in baking at Manchester Technical College where he studied at night after a day spent down the pit.

Their daughter Hilda supervised the cake decorating department and later moved on to retail supervision. Albert Jnr, who joined the firm in 1956 after army service, was later to become Managing Director in 1961, following the death of his father.

In 1984, the business had expanded to such an extent that there was a requirement to move the bakery again, this time to Manchester Road, Leigh. It was around then that the third generation, Richard and John Waterfield, became involved in the management of the business, having spent several years both in the UK and Europe developing skills in the art of baking.

Waterfields now has 36 shops across the North West.