Takeaway business up for sale in the heart of Blackpool is Hot Stuff for profit

There’s a golden chance to buy a fully-equipped hot food takeaway business in the heart of Blackpool.

The Hot Stuff food outlet is located on vibrant Queen Street. alongside a number of the UK's leading bar brands, including Slug & Lettuce and Walkabout.

This generously-sized take-away is fully equipped and extends to approximately 92 sq m overall.

It is being offered by agents Kays Peake on a leasehold basis for £59,950.

What does the buyer get?

The buyer will inherit the goodwill and custom base of a business that has been generating £90,000 a year and has a trading license until 4am, meaning potential footfall from all the night time businesses around it.

Hot Stuff has been known for kebabs, pizzas and burgers, being in the right place for all those hungry pub and club-goers.

The property itself is not for sale and the buyer will pay the lease of £11,500 a year.

However, there is an ATM machine at the front of the building that will generate extra income for the business owner.

A Kays Peake spokesman said: “The business is offered at a competitive rent and enjoys an additional income stream courtesy of the ATM machine affixed to the front of the property.

“The owner gets a percentage of all transactions made through the ATM, so effectively that helps pay off some of the lease each year.”