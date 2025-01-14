Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The company behind Blackpool’s magical Hole in the Wand mini golf attraction is opening a new hotel in the resort - with the same spellbinding theme.

And, aptly, the new addition from magical drinks company The Potions Cauldron Group will be called The Wizard Inn.

The hotel is located on Blackpool Promenade near the Central Pier and last traded as the 13-room hotel ‘The Wallace’, closing in November 2023.

It will be undergoing a huge £100,000 renovation, including roof works and exterior and other infrastructure elements

After the magical makeover it will reopen with eight rooms based on the company’s signature potions including ‘The Unicorn Essence’ and ‘Witches Brew’. Each

Each room will be unique to the characteristics and narrative of each potion drink with 6 family and 2 adults only rooms planned.

The hotel is expected to open in time for the 2026 season.

The magical drinks company opened The Hole In Wand Blackpool in May 2022 and since has opened The Hole In Wand Chester and The Hole In Wand Dalton Park alongside The Hole In Wand York which opened in 2021.

The company also has retail outlets in York and Edinburgh under brands including The Potions Cauldron, The Potions Academy and The Potions Express as well as supplying their potion drinks to several retailers including HMV and Hamleys.

Stuart Jarman, managing director of the Potions Cauldron Group, said: “Blackpool has an eclectic offering of accommodation and there is no seaside resort more fitting to launch our first accommodation offering than the home of show and sparkle.

“The hotel will offer guests the most magical time and will compliment the offer already available and be another first for Blackpool..”

Ian White of Stay Blackpool.com Said: “Having both exciting and different offerings within the accommodation sector is great news for Blackpool and drives more reasons for people to visit.

“Accommodation is at the heart of visitors stay in Blackpool and we are excited for this magical addition.”

Co Founders of The Potions Cauldron Group, Ben Fry and Phil Pinder recently picked up an award for the Retail Entrepreneur of the Year for North East, Yorkshire and The Humber at ‘The Great British Entrepreneur Awards’ held at the Grosvenor in London in November last year.

The awards have been described by Dragon Den’s Stephen Bartlett as the Oscars in the world of entrepreneurs.

A week later they also were named in the ‘UK Fast Growth Awards in the UK’ with The Potions Cauldron Group winning the Fastest Growing Food and Drink Firm in the North.