'Take a bow, son!': Watch as lad scores screamer during U8s match

This is the best goal you will see in Blackpool this weekend - and the goalscorer is only seven!

Oliver Hartley could be set for football fame - after his wonder goal was captured on camera.

Oliver Hartley, seven, with his dad Michael

The seven-year-old struck a sensational side-foot volley into the far corner for BJFF U8s v Clifton Rangers on Saturday at Bispham Gala Field.

His effort has been shared hundreds of times online since, making him the talk of the thriving junior football club.

The video, filmed by another parent, shows Liverpool-fan Oliver send in a cross which is cleared back to him.

With the technique and poise of a Premier League footballer, he nonchalantly side foots the ball mid-air into the far corner.

Baines Endowed Primary School pupil Oliver, whose idol is Mo Salah, has not stopped watching his wonder goal since, according to dad Mike, 46.

Mike, from Marton, said: "He is absolutely buzzing.

"He can't stop watching it back. His cross wasn't the best but we think it was a clever one-two!

"If you watch the video he completely meant the shot, he watched it down on to his foot and started to peel away before it hit the net.

"For a seven-year-old to do that is amazing.

"He watches lots of football skills and tricks on You Tube and he lives and breathes football."

Mike, who manages Poulton Town in the West Lancashire League, has now sent the footage off to Sky's Soccer AM and other online channels...plus a Dutch legend.

He laughed: "Marco Van Basten scored a wonder goal like that in the 1988 European Championships for Holland so I've sent it to him on Instagram to see if he responds!"