A brand new dessert shop, the ‘Square Desserts’, has officially opened its doors in St Annes, Lytham - offering sweet-toothed locals and visitors an irresistible reason to stop by.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conveniently located at 335 Clifton Drive South just a stone’s throw from the M&S Foodhall, this charming spot is quickly becoming a go to destination for indulgent after dinner treats or a reward after a scenic stroll along the beach.

Open seven days a week and often late into the evening, The Square Desserts caters to night owls and dessert lovers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sqaure Desserts in Lytham, St Annes. | The Square

Whether you're craving a decadent slice of cake, a creamy cheesecake, or a scoop of locally loved Wallings ice cream, there’s something to satisfy every craving.

One of the standout offerings, and a real talking point is the Dubai chocolate cup of strawberries: fresh strawberries drenched in rich, glossy chocolate inspired by the luxurious dessert styles of Dubai.

The Square's Dubai Chocolate Cup of Strawberries is not your average dessert - It’s fresh, it’s rich and it’s dipped in the finest chocolate. | The Square

It's already creating a buzz on social media and looks set to become a signature treat.

It's not just about desserts. Owner Tom is passionate about quality coffee and has made it his mission to serve what he calls ‘the best possible coffee’ in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coffee lovers will find plenty to enjoy here, whether they're after a caffeine kick or a chilled drink on a sunny day.

A recent customer said: “On the off chance I wondered in and my god I was met with these eye catching little works of art all perfectly aligned and beautiful presented.

“The presentation was incredible. It was bright, clean and the staff friendly, chatty and happy to talk through the flavours.”

The Square Desserts also caters to a range of dietary needs with dairy-free options available - making it an inclusive spot for families and friends with different preferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their signature cheesecakes include: Lime & strawberry twist, Manchester tart, raspberry battenberg & blueberry & honey. | The Square

Tom and his friendly team have been warmly welcomed into the local business community and their new venture is already adding a vibrant, feel good touch to the St Annes food scene.

For updates on opening hours, new menu items, be sure to follow The Square Desserts on Facebook.

Whether you're a local or just passing through, this delightful new dessert destination is well worth a visit.