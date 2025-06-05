I tried a new dessert spot in St Annes, and the Dubai chocolate cup of strawberries were amazing
Conveniently located at 335 Clifton Drive South just a stone’s throw from the M&S Foodhall, this charming spot is quickly becoming a go to destination for indulgent after dinner treats or a reward after a scenic stroll along the beach.
Open seven days a week and often late into the evening, The Square Desserts caters to night owls and dessert lovers alike.
Whether you're craving a decadent slice of cake, a creamy cheesecake, or a scoop of locally loved Wallings ice cream, there’s something to satisfy every craving.
One of the standout offerings, and a real talking point is the Dubai chocolate cup of strawberries: fresh strawberries drenched in rich, glossy chocolate inspired by the luxurious dessert styles of Dubai.
It's already creating a buzz on social media and looks set to become a signature treat.
It's not just about desserts. Owner Tom is passionate about quality coffee and has made it his mission to serve what he calls ‘the best possible coffee’ in town.
Coffee lovers will find plenty to enjoy here, whether they're after a caffeine kick or a chilled drink on a sunny day.
A recent customer said: “On the off chance I wondered in and my god I was met with these eye catching little works of art all perfectly aligned and beautiful presented.
“The presentation was incredible. It was bright, clean and the staff friendly, chatty and happy to talk through the flavours.”
The Square Desserts also caters to a range of dietary needs with dairy-free options available - making it an inclusive spot for families and friends with different preferences.
Tom and his friendly team have been warmly welcomed into the local business community and their new venture is already adding a vibrant, feel good touch to the St Annes food scene.
For updates on opening hours, new menu items, be sure to follow The Square Desserts on Facebook.
Whether you're a local or just passing through, this delightful new dessert destination is well worth a visit.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.