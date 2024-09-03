Touching moment sweet baby orangutan gets cuddles from his mum at Blackpool Zoo

This video More videos

Watch the wonderful moment a baby orangutan gets comforted by his mum at Blackpool Zoo, which was captured on video.

Adorable footage (click to play above) shows 14-month old Jarang the orangutan being cuddled by his mum, Jingga, at Blackpool Zoo. Jarang, the young Bornean orangutan in the video, was born in June 2023, and has recently welcomed a half-brother into the family, named Rufus.

Their father, Kawan, came to the zoo in 2022, from Apenheul Zoo in the Netherlands as part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP). Jarang was the first baby orangutan to arrive after a 20 year wait.

Adorable footage shows 14-month old Jarang the orangutan being cuddled by his mum, Jingga, at Blackpool Zoo. | Marie Stell

The Bornean orangutan was classified as critically endangered in July 2016 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This means that this species now faces an “extremely high” risk of extinction in the wild.