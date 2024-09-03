Touching moment sweet baby orangutan gets cuddles from his mum at Blackpool Zoo

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 12:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch the wonderful moment a baby orangutan gets comforted by his mum at Blackpool Zoo, which was captured on video.

Adorable footage (click to play above) shows 14-month old Jarang the orangutan being cuddled by his mum, Jingga, at Blackpool Zoo. Jarang, the young Bornean orangutan in the video, was born in June 2023, and has recently welcomed a half-brother into the family, named Rufus.

Their father, Kawan, came to the zoo in 2022, from Apenheul Zoo in the Netherlands as part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP). Jarang was the first baby orangutan to arrive after a 20 year wait.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Adorable footage shows 14-month old Jarang the orangutan being cuddled by his mum, Jingga, at Blackpool Zoo.Adorable footage shows 14-month old Jarang the orangutan being cuddled by his mum, Jingga, at Blackpool Zoo.
Adorable footage shows 14-month old Jarang the orangutan being cuddled by his mum, Jingga, at Blackpool Zoo. | Marie Stell

The Bornean orangutan was classified as critically endangered in July 2016 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).  This means that this species now faces an “extremely high” risk of extinction in the wild.

The video was taken by Marie Stell, a regular visitor to the zoo.

Related topics:AnimalsWildlifeNature

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.