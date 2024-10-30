Sweeney Todd -the Demon Barber of Fleet Street; Chatlotte Hargreaves as Mrs Lovett amd David McKenna as Todd | Third party

Theatre goers were treated to a feast of chills and thrills when Sweeney Todd - the Demon Barber of Fleetwood Street - took over the Winter Gardens’ Pavilion.

Opening night of the sell-out show on Tuesday (October 29) saw Encore Productions give this darkly dazzling musical the full treatment.

Sweeney Todd tells the tale of the eponymous barber, who uses his skills with a cut throat razor to put paid to customers, whose bodies are then turned into pies by his partner -in-crime, the widow Mrs Lovett.

The production, with an atmospheric staging and exceptionally strong performances, perfectly captured the complex mood of the epic show by Stephen Sondheim.

For aside from the chilling deeds of the killer barber, the story also depicts the tragic obsession with revenge in the face of injustice - a journey through the darkest recess of the human soul indeed.

However, there are also plenty of darkly comic moments too.

We learn that Sweeney (an impressive David McKenna)is really called Benjamin Barker and returns from harsh exile in Australia seeking vengeance on the rotters who sent him there.

A scene from Encore Productions' Sweeney Todd - the Demon Barber of Fleet Street | Third party

To add insult to injury, the culprits - Judge Turpin (the impressive joff Keelan) and the smarmy Beadle Bamford ( a truly fabulous turn by Patrick Lakeman), raped his poor wife, who ended up in an assylum.

And even worse, the beastly judge has taken on Sweeney’s lovely daughter Johanna as his ward - and now has ‘designs’ on her!

Sweeney joins forces with Mrs Lovett (Charlotte Hargreaves -clearly a star in the making on this evidence), who almost boasts about having the worst pies in London, and the duo hatch plans.

The show’s leads are each given ample chance to excel on the singing front too, with some fabulous musical numbers, including the use of a Greek Chorus in some of the numbers.

Slimy Judge Turpin (Joff Keelan) obsessing over Johanna in Sweeney Todd - the Demon Barber of Fleet Street | Third oarty

Also making an impression in the show were Bradley Lamond as the heroic sailor Anthony, who has fallen in love with Johanna and is trying to rescue her, Laurienne Imeson as Johanna and young Thomas Hulme as Tobias Ragg,

There’s also a memorable turn from Michael Bilsbrough as Sweeney’s rival barber, Pirelli.

Members of the audience certainly get close up and personal to the cast, who often move among them for an immersive experience.

At one point a beggar woman even asks audience members for change!

There is also the tempting offer of a pie at the interval,as part of the ticket price - hopefully not sticking to Mrs Lovett's recipe!

The production is a triumph for musical director Ed Rugman and especially for ace show director Katie Edgar, who founded Encore as a company offering non-professional theatre with professional values across the board.

Those objectives have obviously come true.

Sweeney Todd - the Demon Barber, runs until Sunday November 3.