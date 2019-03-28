Suspected Preston sex and drugs gang members charged with numerous offences - including two for child rape

Six men suspected of being involved in a criminal conspiracy to supply dangerous class A drugs to Preston have been charged following police raids.

Three of the men have also been charged with rape - with two of them accused of raping a child between the age of 13 and 15.

Six men are in court today

The men, aged between 18 and 32, were arrested in a series of dawn raids at address in Preston, Penwortham and Longridge yesterday as part of an investigation into child sex offences and the cultivation and supply of drugs in the area.

The charges read as follows.

Mark Anderson, 29, of Bay View Grove, Barrow in Furness: Three counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, two counts of conspiracy to supply class B, one count of raping a girl aged 13 to 15, one count of raping a female over 16, one count of abstracting/using electricity.

Ben Thompson, 32, of Ash Grove, Preston: Three counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B, one count of raping a girl aged 13 to 15, one count of raping a female over 16, one count of abstracting/using electricity.

Alex Macneil, 18, of The Green, Preston: One count of conspiracy to supply a class A drug, one count of conspiracy to supply class B drug, one count of rape of a female over 16.

Jordan Byrne, 19, of Raglan Street, Preston: Three counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drug, two counts of Conspiracy to supply class B, and one count of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device.

Joseph Duerdon, 20, of Mill Court, Longridge: Three counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B, one count of abstracting/using electricity.

Thomas Worgan, 26, of Walton Avenue, Penwortham: One count of conspiracy to supply a class B drug, and one count of abstracting/using electricity.

The men were due to appear at Preston Magistrate's Court this morning.